News
Converse Pokemon Shoes

Converse And Pokémon Team Up For Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth Shoes And More

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 07, 2022 at 01:33 PM

If you’re someone who feels most comfortable in a pair of Chucks who is also a fan of Pokémon, then we have some news for you: Converse has made your new favorite pair of shoes. 

That is, if you can get your hands on them, err, feet in them. Converse’s Pokémon collection went live today and it features 22 different things to buy ranging from adult shoes to children’s shoes to shirts, hats, and more. And to be honest, all of it looks great.

Right now, a quick stroll through the collection page will reveal that the Converse x Pokémon First Partners Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes, Converse x Pokémon Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star shoes, and the Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Chuck Taylor All Star Easy-On shoes are sold out. 

The Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Crewneck T-Shirt, Converse x Pokémon Team Long Sleeve T-Shirt, and Converse x Pokémon Patch Long Sleeve T-Shirt are sold out as well. However, there’s still plenty of stylish Converse x Pokémon merch up on the site available to buy. Here’s a look at some of the shoes you can purchase:

 

If you’re interested in the shirts, sweaters, backpacks, or hats available, you can find all that and more here

For more Pokémon, check out this trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus recently released, and then read Game Informer’s review of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Check out this Hisuian Voltorb form we’ll be seeing in Pokémon Legends: Arceus after that. 

What do you think of this Converse x Pokémon Collaboration? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pokémon Legends: Arceuscover

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

feature
Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

News
[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

News
Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

DLC
Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Review
Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Review
Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Feature
Top 10 Meta Quest Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Meta Quest Games To Play Right Now

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4