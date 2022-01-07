Converse And Pokémon Team Up For Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth Shoes And More

If you’re someone who feels most comfortable in a pair of Chucks who is also a fan of Pokémon, then we have some news for you: Converse has made your new favorite pair of shoes.

That is, if you can get your hands on them, err, feet in them. Converse’s Pokémon collection went live today and it features 22 different things to buy ranging from adult shoes to children’s shoes to shirts, hats, and more. And to be honest, all of it looks great.

Right now, a quick stroll through the collection page will reveal that the Converse x Pokémon First Partners Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes, Converse x Pokémon Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star shoes, and the Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Chuck Taylor All Star Easy-On shoes are sold out.

The Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Crewneck T-Shirt, Converse x Pokémon Team Long Sleeve T-Shirt, and Converse x Pokémon Patch Long Sleeve T-Shirt are sold out as well. However, there’s still plenty of stylish Converse x Pokémon merch up on the site available to buy. Here’s a look at some of the shoes you can purchase:

If you’re interested in the shirts, sweaters, backpacks, or hats available, you can find all that and more here.

