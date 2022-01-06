News

Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Spotlights The Cultures Of Its Tribes

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 06, 2022 at 09:28 AM

Horizon Forbidden West's new west coast setting isn’t just inhabited by fearsome new machines. Aloy will also encounter tribes and cultures, some friends and some foes. Guerrilla Games released a video reintroducing players to familiar tribes such as the Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth, giving a rundown of their culture and standing in this region of the country. 

We see the Utaru, a culture in tune with nature, singing songs in an effort to cure their land of the blight. On the flip side, the battle-hardened Tenakth, which is divided into three clans, serves as the dominant tribe in the Forbidden West. One of those clans is the Regalla, the rebel faction shown in previous trailers that are at war with their fellow clansfolk. As powerful as the Tenakth is, the trailer hints at rumors of an even stronger group residing on the outer reaches of the Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It's also our cover story of the month, so be sure to visit our dedicated hub (embedded below) for exclusive news on the game’s opening hours, its new machines, and never-before-seen screenshots. Sony also announced a new Horizon game, Call of the Mountain, that is being developed as an exclusive for its newly revealed PlayStation VR2. Read all about it here

On
On
Off
Off
Check Out All Of Our Exclusive Information On Horizon Forbidden West
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Horizon Forbidden Westcover

Horizon Forbidden West

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

DLC
Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Review
Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Persona 5 Strikers Review – A Powerful Other Self

Review
Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

Deep Rock Galactic Review – Off To Work We Go

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Feature
What We Want From BioShock 4

What We Want From BioShock 4

News
Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 Featured In January 2022 PlayStation Plus Lineup

Review
Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Dirt 5 Review – An Approachable And Exciting Off-Road Racer

Feature
Top 10 Oculus Quest Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Oculus Quest Games To Play Right Now

News
[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity

[UPDATE] Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343 Industries To Pursue New Opportunity