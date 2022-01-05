News

[UPDATE] Epic Games Reveals Rewards For December Fortnite Login Issues

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 05, 2022 at 10:36 AM

Update 2, 1/05/2021: Epic Games has revealed the rewards players will be getting after Fortnite went down for several hours back in December. 

Game Informer first reported on December 29 that Fortnite was down due to server issues and after several hours of the battle royale being offline, Epic Games pushed it back online. They promised rewards to compensate for the downtime, too. The company didn't announce at the time what those rewards would be, but the official Fortnite Twitter account revealed what we can expect today. 

"As thanks for everyone's patience during the December login issues, we'll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from [7 p.m. ET on January 7 to 7 a.m. ET on January 10] and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later." 

There you have it – be sure to hop into Fortnite this weekend to ensure you get your rewards. 

The original story and the first update to this story continue below...

Update 1, 12/29/21, 7:40 p.m. Eastern: Fortnite is back online after being taken offline for several hours due to server issues. The official Fortnite Status Twitter account confirmed the fix and also promised a make-good of sorts to compensate players for the time spent offline. More details on what that reward is should arrive next week. 

Original Story, 12/29/21: If you’ve been having trouble logging into Fortnite today, you’re not alone. Epic Games has confirmed that the battle royale is currently suffering from login and matchmaking problems.

As of right now (2:07 p.m. Eastern), attempting to launch a Fortnite match slaps you with the following message:

Epic doesn’t share an explanation for the outage but promises to provide info when a solution becomes available. In the meantime, if you were hoping to rack up Victory Royale’s in the game’s ongoing Winterfest event, you’re out of luck for the time being. The same is true if you’re looking to blast foes as Boba Fett to celebrate today’s premiere of the character’s new Disney+ series.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and provide an update when the problems are resolved.

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

