News

Square Enix’s 2022 Plans Include Blockchain Games And Token Economies

by Jason Guisao on Jan 03, 2022 at 07:45 AM

Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda penned and published a New Year’s letter on the official SE website unveiling the company’s future initiatives. Based on the medium-term business strategy that Square Enix announced in 2020, AI and cloud research and single-player/multiplayer blockchain games that prioritize token economies continue to dominate the R&D team’s priority list.

In his letter, Matsuda stated that 2021 was “Metaverse: Year One” – Facebook changed its name to Meta, and substantial advancements in extended reality tech helped cement the global conversation about metaverse-centric business opportunities. 2021 was also, as Matsuda put it, “NFTs: Year One given that it was a year in which NFTs were met with a great deal of enthusiasm by a rapidly expanding user base.” So, what does this mean for 2022? 

Square Enix’s “entertainment AI” and cloud projects revolve around performance gains which lead to consumer accessibility and higher-quality experiences. On the other hand, Matsuda wants Square Enix’s future blockchain games to “enable self-sustaining game growth.” This is supposed to change the way players interact with their favorite titles, emphasizing the newfound “play to earn” concept. Matsuda goes into more detail below:

“I realize that some people who “play to have fun” and who currently form the majority of players have voiced their reservations toward these new trends, and understandably so. However, I believe that there will be a certain number of people whose motivation is to “play to contribute,” by which I mean to help make the game more exciting…It is blockchain-based tokens that will enable this. By designing viable token economies into our games, we will enable self-sustaining game growth. It is precisely this sort of ecosystem that lies at the heart of what I refer to as “decentralized gaming,” and I hope that this becomes a major trend in gaming going forward.”

This shift to NFTs and blockchain efforts is evident in the operations of other publishers and developers around the globe. For instance, Fable creator Peter Molyneux is creating a “blockchain business sim,” while Ubisoft revealed its own plans to produce blockchain games and NFTs.

With all this in mind, what are your thoughts on Square Enix’s shift to blockchain games and token economies?

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Soulslike Games

The Top 10 Soulslike Games

News
Here Are Steam&#039;s Most-Played Games Of 2021

Here Are Steam's Most-Played Games Of 2021

News
Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Studio Creates Petition To Remake Original Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Reportedly Received Ed Boon’s Blessing Back In 2016

Feature
The New Machines Of Horizon Forbidden West (That We Know So Far)

The New Machines Of Horizon Forbidden West (That We Know So Far)

GOTY 2021
Best MMO 2021 – New World

Best MMO 2021 – New World

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

News
Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

Nintendo Reveals The Best-Selling Indie Games On Switch In 2021

News
Update: Deep Rock Galactic On PlayStation 5 Will Get New Features Thanks To DualSense Controller

Update: Deep Rock Galactic On PlayStation 5 Will Get New Features Thanks To DualSense Controller