Fortnite Suffering Login And Matchmaking Issues

If you’ve been having trouble logging into Fortnite today, you’re not alone. Epic Games has confirmed that the battle royale is currently suffering from login and matchmaking problems.

As of right now (2:07 p.m. Eastern), attempting to launch a Fortnite match slaps you with the following message:

Epic doesn’t share an explanation for the outage but promises to provide info when a solution becomes available. In the meantime, if you were hoping to rack up Victory Royale’s in the game’s ongoing Winterfest event, you’re out of luck for the time being. The same is true if you’re looking to blast foes as Boba Fett to celebrate today’s premiere of the character’s new Disney+ series.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and provide an update when the problems are resolved.