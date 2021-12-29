News

Fortnite Suffering Login And Matchmaking Issues

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 29, 2021 at 01:18 PM

If you’ve been having trouble logging into Fortnite today, you’re not alone. Epic Games has confirmed that the battle royale is currently suffering from login and matchmaking problems.

As of right now (2:07 p.m. Eastern), attempting to launch a Fortnite match slaps you with the following message:

Epic doesn’t share an explanation for the outage but promises to provide info when a solution becomes available. In the meantime, if you were hoping to rack up Victory Royale’s in the game’s ongoing Winterfest event, you’re out of luck for the time being. The same is true if you’re looking to blast foes as Boba Fett to celebrate today’s premiere of the character’s new Disney+ series.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and provide an update when the problems are resolved.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
Best VR Games For Your Oculus Quest 2

Best VR Games For Your Oculus Quest 2

Feature
Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Horizon Forbidden West – Introducing The Mighty Slitherfang

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

DLC
Mister Chief Joins The Fight! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Mister Chief Joins The Fight! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

Column
The Best Board Games Of 2021

The Best Board Games Of 2021

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

GOTY 2021
Editor Top 10 Picks 2021

Editor Top 10 Picks 2021

Feature
The Best Games Set During The Holidays

The Best Games Set During The Holidays

Column
The Best Tabletop RPG Releases Of 2021

The Best Tabletop RPG Releases Of 2021