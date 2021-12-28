News

Hideo Kojima Hints At Working On Two Upcoming Games

by John Carson on Dec 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima has a couple of new projects in the works, according to SiliconEra's report referencing a New Year's interview with Famitsu

Not a lot is said about the substance of Kojima's projects, but he mentions he is working on both a "big" title and a "new challenging" project. Differentiating that second title as "new" may imply a fresh IP for Kojima Productions, while the other could be something the studio is already familiar with. We'll have to wait a while longer to find out whether that's the case or not.

Kojima also stressed the want to create media outside of the confines of gaming, which falls in line with Kojima Productions' recent opening of a new business division focused on developing TV and film projects

Famitsu's column includes interviews with 127 game developers looking forward to 2022 and their aspirations for the upcoming year. Other industry luminaries you can find in there include Koei Tecmo Games' Fumihiko Yasuda, Capcom's Takayuki Nakayama, and Yoshinori Kitase of Square Enix.

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Products In This Article

Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cutcover

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:

