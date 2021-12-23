Secretlab Unveils New Pokémon Collection Gaming Chairs

It's always awesome when you can see your favorite pokémon tagging alongside you in the well-loved RPG. But now, some fans can recreate that feeling in real life with the new Pokémon Collection from Secretlab. The gaming chair company has given its Titan Evo 2022 Series the very best makeover, with the ergonomic seats sporting two of the franchise's most recognized mascots. One of the offerings features an adorable image of Pikachu, with yellow lettering and accents to match. The other orange-and-blue-laced option in this fresh collection is packing a Zard. Both chairs come with a pair of pokéballs stitched into the upper left corner, the creatures' pokédex number in the right, and a handful of themed, custom stitching throughout.

But before you go off to try and snag one of these functional gaming collectibles, we have good and bad news. The bad? Secretlab's collection is only available in Japan right now while supplies last. So, it would seem like anyone outside that country is out of luck for now. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the manufacturer has provided a link on its website that will allow you to "register interest." We hope this means that – given enough people click the link and provide their email – Secretlab will consider selling these unique products around the globe. So if you'd like to get more news on the chairs and hopefully bring the Kanto-region pokémon to your region, check out the collection's official website.