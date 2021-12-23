News

Secretlab Unveils New Pokémon Collection Gaming Chairs

by Jill Grodt on Dec 23, 2021 at 04:29 PM

It's always awesome when you can see your favorite pokémon tagging alongside you in the well-loved RPG. But now, some fans can recreate that feeling in real life with the new Pokémon Collection from Secretlab. The gaming chair company has given its Titan Evo 2022 Series the very best makeover, with the ergonomic seats sporting two of the franchise's most recognized mascots. One of the offerings features an adorable image of Pikachu, with yellow lettering and accents to match. The other orange-and-blue-laced option in this fresh collection is packing a Zard. Both chairs come with a pair of pokéballs stitched into the upper left corner, the creatures' pokédex number in the right, and a handful of themed, custom stitching throughout. 

But before you go off to try and snag one of these functional gaming collectibles, we have good and bad news. The bad? Secretlab's collection is only available in Japan right now while supplies last. So, it would seem like anyone outside that country is out of luck for now. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the manufacturer has provided a link on its website that will allow you to "register interest." We hope this means that – given enough people click the link and provide their email – Secretlab will consider selling these unique products around the globe. So if you'd like to get more news on the chairs and hopefully bring the Kanto-region pokémon to your region, check out the collection's official website

 

 

On
On
Off
Off
Jill Grodt
Jill Grodt
Associate Editor
Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
Twitter

Popular Content

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

Feature
Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

cover
Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

exclusive
These Five Exclusive Horizon Forbidden West Screens Show The Burrower And The Daunt

These Five Exclusive Horizon Forbidden West Screens Show The Burrower And The Daunt

Feature
Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

News
Brandon Sanderson, Author Of Mistborn And Stormlight Archive Series, Says He’s Working On A Video Game

Brandon Sanderson, Author Of Mistborn And Stormlight Archive Series, Says He’s Working On A Video Game

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

DLC
Cat-Loving Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Cat-Loving Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

Review
The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable