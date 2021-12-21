News

Cruis’n Blast Could Get Online Multiplayer, Additional Content In Future Update

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM

Online multiplayer functionality and DLC could soon be coming to Raw Thrill’s Cruis’n Blast in a future update. 

First reported by Nintendo Life, Raw Thrills boss Eugene Jarvis recently took part in a Reddit AMA where he talked about a number of video game-related things, including the recently-released Cruis’n Blast. He said that the next goal for the team is online multiplayer. 

“Online multiplayer is out next goal for Cruis’n/Switch…when we get our online multiplayer going, we’ll definitely look at bringing on some more content,” Jarvis said in the AMA

While not official confirmation that online multiplayer and additional content are coming to Cruis’n Blast, it’s at least nice to hear that Raw Thrills is looking into both. That’s great because one Game Informer editor who wrote up their first impressions of the arcade racer noted that it was a disappointment Cruis’n Blast didn’t feature online multiplayer

Elsewhere in the AMA, Jarvis said he’d love to see the original Cruis’n Nintendo 64 trilogy ported to Switch and that he’ll “talk to Miyamoto” about seeing what Raw Thrills can do. 

Only time will tell if online multiplayer and additional content like new cars and tracks make their way to Cruis’n Blast. For now, check out our thoughts on in it this episode of All Things Nintendo, which is Game Informer’s Nintendo podcast, and then read about how Cruis’n Blast is an unapologetic, enjoyable arcade racing throwback after that. 

[Source: Nintendo Life]

Did you check out Cruis’n Blast on Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Cruis&#039;n Blastcover

Cruis'n Blast

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

Feature
The Top 10 Game Boy Games

The Top 10 Game Boy Games

News
DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

feature
Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Review
The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

News
Square Enix Reveals Six Guardians Of The Galaxy Adidas Sneakers

Square Enix Reveals Six Guardians Of The Galaxy Adidas Sneakers