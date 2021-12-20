DNF Duel Fights For A Summer Release

In the midst of its initial open beta, DNF Duel received another trailer, showing off its eleventh confirmed character and announcing its intended release window of summer 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Ghostblade will be joining the cast when the game releases next year, making him the second male Slayer class from Dungeon Fighter Online to be included. He wields a katana for a weapon, but more importantly, he has a spooky ghost living in his arm, making the appendage glow with a spectral blue hue. The trailer shows off Ghostblade's intro cinematic and a tease of what his Awakening attack can do. Here's a hint: a ghost and a blade are involved, and it looks fantastic.

Eagle-eyed fans who watched the trailer's debut during yesterday's DNF Winter Fest have spotted a couple of new roster members in the new footage, which didn't make it to the official trailer release. One shot revealed Ghostblade attacking the unannounced Mechanic, while another has people thinking they saw the Troubleshooter Agent variant, though that one is more speculative. Either way, I'm excited to see how both of them play if they are added, considering how varied and fun the rest of the cast is.

While the trailer above doesn't have that footage attached, you can check out the images over on Event Hubs' story. But watch the video anyway to see some cool characters doing neat moves and get hyped for whenever we'll be able to get our hands on DNF Duel again.

Did you get a chance to try out DNF Duel this weekend? What did you think of the game so far? Which other Dungeon Fighter Online classes would you like to see come to Duel? Let us know in the comments!