New Back 4 Blood Update Adds Offline Campaign With Progression

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 16, 2021 at 09:22 AM

The latest Back 4 Blood update, which goes live at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST, finally brings an offline campaign with progression to the multiplayer shooter. 

Since Turtle Rock Studios released Back 4 Blood back in October, players have been asking for a way to play the game offline and still be able to progress. That’s now possible thanks to the December 2021 update. This update also brings some other requested features to the shooter as well. 

“The December 2021 Update is focused on bringing some new, highly anticipated features to you as well as taking a pass at improving the experience with our Veteran and Nightmare difficulties,” the patch notes read. “Various adjustments to our card system, Ridden, spawning systems, weapons, and Cleaners detailed below contribute towards these difficulty improvements. As we previously mentioned, we’ll continue to improve the Back 4 Blood experience and look forward to your feedback on our December 2021 Update.” 

Here are the new features coming to Back 4 Blood with today’s update:

  • Offline campaign with progression
  • New Supply Lines – Roving Merchants: time-limited track added that provides new unlocks to spend Supply Points on
  • New card type – Burn cards: available through the Roving Merchants Supply Lines and they can be played in each Saferoom to gain temporary effects like instant healing, currency boosts, increased resistances, and more. 
  • Holiday seasonal event: holiday decorations have been added to Fort Hope and the Firing Range alongside unlockable seasonal character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays.
  • New (non-burn) cards
    • Belt Clip: Increase Quickslot inventory by 1
    • Utility Belt: Increase Quickslot inventory by 2, -10% damage dealt
    • Tool Belts: Increase team Quickslot inventory by 1
  • Ridden Practice Area added to Fort Hope
  • Bots that accompany the player in Solo Campaign are randomized
  • Ultrawide improvements
  • Stat tracking is now enabled in Training 

Alongside all of these new features being added to Back 4 Blood in today’s update, Turtle Rock also detailed hundreds of improvements, changes, and fixes to the campaign and Swarm PvP mode. You can read all of those, in full, here

While waiting for today’s update, check out our thoughts on the game in Game Informer’s Back 4 Blood review and then read about the story expansion coming to it. Find out why Back 4 Blood is in Game Informer’s list of the top 10 co-op games to play right now after that. 

Are you excited for today’s Back 4 Blood update? Let us know in the comments below!

