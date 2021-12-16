Devotion Developer Red Candle Games Reveals 2D Action Platformer, Nine Sols

Red Candle Games is the team behind well-received horror games Devotion and Detention, but it teased a seemingly less spooky new project in March. The studio released a brief clip of a 2D action game labeled as a work in progress, and today we have a title and a hint at what the adventure entails.

The game is called Nine Sols, and Red Candle Games describes it on Twitter as a “hand-drawn 2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat.” The game stars a vengeful hero on a journey to kill nine rulers, called Sols, of a forgotten realm inspired by Asian fantasy. This world was also home to an ancient alien race. The official art posted below reveals the protagonist’s cat-like appearance (which was obscured by a hat in the demo clip).

Nine Sols doesn’t have a release window or announced platforms, so it’s probably a ways off. Still, given the quality of Red Candle Games' horror titles, it’s exciting to see the team tackle something outside of what's become their usual wheelhouse.

