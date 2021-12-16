News

Devotion Developer Red Candle Games Reveals 2D Action Platformer, Nine Sols

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 16, 2021 at 10:04 AM

Red Candle Games is the team behind well-received horror games Devotion and Detention, but it teased a seemingly less spooky new project in March. The studio released a brief clip of a 2D action game labeled as a work in progress, and today we have a title and a hint at what the adventure entails.

The game is called Nine Sols, and Red Candle Games describes it on Twitter as a “hand-drawn 2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat.” The game stars a vengeful hero on a journey to kill nine rulers, called Sols, of a forgotten realm inspired by Asian fantasy. This world was also home to an ancient alien race. The official art posted below reveals the protagonist’s cat-like appearance (which was obscured by a hat in the demo clip).

Nine Sols doesn’t have a release window or announced platforms, so it’s probably a ways off. Still, given the quality of Red Candle Games' horror titles, it’s exciting to see the team tackle something outside of what's become their usual wheelhouse. 

In the meantime, check out our review of Red Candle Games' most recent release, Devotion.

