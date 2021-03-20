News
    &bnsp;
6242267697001

Are The Devotion Creators Working On An Action Game?

by Daniel Tack on Mar 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM

Red Candle Games unleased a little tease on Twitter with the blurb "work in progress" that looks like it's going to take the company well outside their established framework and into the realms of the side-scrolling action game. You can take a look at the tweet here and draw some interesting conclusions, as this is far different than their other titles.

Looks pretty cool, doesn't it? It's incredibly brief, but we can see some stylish bladeplay might be in store. This work in progress, whatever it is, is quite outside the realm of the games that Red Candle is known for, namely Detention and Devotion. Will it be a tough-as-nails action game? A metroidvania? A cute little slash-em-up? I suppose we'll have to wait and see.

Devotion is certainly the title in the spotlight right now, as players can finally buy and play it again after it experienced massive turmoil and controversy after launch. Devotion was delisted from Steam, and thought to head to other platforms, but didn't. So they're selling it themselves. Devotion is an enjoyable, atmospheric horror jaunt that should take just a few hours to complete, but it's loaded with chills that don't rely on jump scares to get the job done.

Okay, there are a few jump scares too. Of note, little mini-games punctuate the "walking simulator" format and add a good deal of variance to your exploration of terrifying interiors. Having played through the game, I do believe it ranks highly amongst other atmospheric horror greats, letting the grim settings and stories sink in slowly while they begin working over your mind. It's a slow starter, but there are some big (and certainly disturbing) payoffs if you can unravel the mysteries in the dark.

Does this new project look interesting to you? Have you played Devotion? What do you think about atmospheric horror games as opposed to the kind where you can blow up your zombie adversaries with a rocket launcher? Do you have any interest in Red Candle Games titles at all? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Devotioncover

Devotion

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

News
New Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier And Ever Crisis Details Revealed

New Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier And Ever Crisis Details Revealed

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

movie preview
The Mortal Kombat Movie Makes A Great First Impression

The Mortal Kombat Movie Makes A Great First Impression

Mod Corner
Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

News
Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

gamer culture
An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

Preview
New Details On The Slayer&#039;s Final Days In Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods

New Details On The Slayer's Final Days In Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods

News
Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite