Update: Spiritfarer Surpasses 1 Million Copies Sold, Jackie & Daria Update Out Now

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 13, 2021 at 03:02 PM

Update, 12/13/21:

Thunder Lotus has revealed that Spiritfarer has surpassed 1 million copies sold, a massive milestone for the indie game, and if that's not enough, the latest and final update, the Jackie & Daria Update, is out today. 

For more details about the Jackie & Daria Update, check out the original story below. 

Original Story, 12/13/21:

Spiritfarer is getting the final batch of content from its 2021 roadmap, and developer Thunder Lotus bills it as the most significant addition yet. Jackie and Daria are two new spirits joining the fray alongside an uncharted island to explore and a new event. 

The free update arrives on December 13 for all versions of the game. The story sees Stella visit a rundown hospital situated on an unknown island. She meets Jackie, a caretaker and spirit in the form of a hyena, and Daria, a bat and Jackie’s patient. By befriending these two lovable spirits, you’ll help them get the hospital up and running again. As seen in the trailer below, the update adds a new platforming-focused event, and you outfit your ferry with new upgrades. 

As previously noted, the Jackie & Daria update will be the game’s last. Two previous add-ons introduced two other spirits, Lily and Beverly, and their respective stories. Now that Spiritfaer is wrapped up, we look forward to seeing what Thunder Lotus has up its sleeve next. 

Spiritfarer is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC. You can read our review here to find out why it’s a gem you shouldn’t overlook. 

