News

Sniper Elite 5 Brings X-Ray Brutality Back To WWII

by John Carson on Dec 10, 2021 at 05:30 PM

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite 5 will be coming next year, bringing the series to France while staying within the timeframe of World War II. In it, you play as super sniper Karl Fairburne, who is on a mission to take out high-ranking officers and find out the secret to something called Project Kraken. 

Karl's adventures through the French cities and countrysides won't be pleasant, and he'll have to rely on more than his sharpshooting skills to stay alive. The debut trailer shows plenty of weaponry at Fairburne's disposal, like automatic firearms, rocket launchers, and good old-fashioned knives. Returning is the gruesome x-ray effect on devastating neck stabs or pinpoint accurate sniper shots that cause the target's internals to explode spectacularly. 

Last night, keen-eyed viewers of The Game Awards might have spotted Sniper Elite 5 on the list of upcoming day one Game Pass releases. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2022.

Are you a fan of Sniper Elite? Which is your favorite installment in the series? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Review
It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That