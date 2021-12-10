News

Banjo-Kazooie Joins Switch Online Expansion Pack Next Month

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM

The Nintendo 64 library of the Switch Online Expansion Pack gets a dose of Rare next month when Banjo-Kazooie joins the service.

The game joins the service sometime in January, but there's no exact date as of yet. The 1998 platformer is widely remembered as a standout game for the N64 (especially for third-party games) and among the most beloved games of the era overall. While the emulation of the Expansion Pack hasn’t been universally loved, it’s cool to see Banjo-Kazooie making its way back to the house of N. Given that Microsoft owns Rare, the only way to play Banjo was on Xbox, such as in the Rare Replay collection. 
 

As a reminder, Paper Mario joins the Expansion Pack library today.

