Nobody Saves The World, Drinkbox’s Upcoming Action RPG, To Get Demo Next Week

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 03, 2021 at 03:42 PM

Drinkbox Studios has revealed that it is releasing a demo for its upcoming action RPG, Nobody Saves The World, next week. 

More specifically, the demo will hit Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam on December 7 as part of The Game Awards Festival. Like many of the demos playable in previous Game Awards festivals, this Nobody Saves The World sneak peek will only be available for a limited time. 

 

“This demo will allow players to experience the opening hours of the game, giving them a preview of the silly and creative form changing action the game is all about,” a press release about the demo reads. “Players will also be able to play the demo with a friend, as the demo will support online co-op within the same platform ecosystem.” 

The press release also teases a sooner-rather-than-later release date for Nobody Saves The World, although an exact date is not given. Drinkbox says the game will be out “VERY early in 2022” on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and Xbox’s cloud gaming platform. It will also hit Xbox Game Pass. 

In Nobody Saves The World, you will control a “featureless nobody” that can transform into a slug, a ghost, a dragon, and more in this game from the creators of Guacamelee. 

“Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms,” the press release reads. “Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even more challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world.”

Nobody Saves The World was announced back in March, and it quickly gained traction as yet another exciting indie from Drinkbox Studios. We learned back in August that it’s launching in early 2022 – now we know it’s launching in very early 2022 – and it features support for online co-op. For more, watch this New Gameplay Today about Nobody Saves The World

Are you excited for Nobody Saves The World? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
