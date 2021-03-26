Drinkbox Studios Announces Nobody Saves The World

Drinkbox Studios, the developer behind Guacamelee, has unveiled its next game, Nobody Saves The World, scheduled to be released this year on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Nobody Saves The World will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC.

You take the role of Nobody, and, surprise, you’re out to save the world. The title kind of gives it away, doesn’t it? As Nobody, your acquisition of a powerful magic wand lets you change forms before you dive into puzzle-laden dungeons and tackle oodles of quests. There are over 15 different forms in Nobody Saves The World. Oh, and the soundtrack is by Jim Guthrie, who has done seriously great stuff in the sound space including the tunes in Sword and Sworcery. Before we look at anything else, you should probably watch the trailer. It’s right here!

With your forms (classes) and other character customization aspects, you’ll discover different ways to take on the stylish challenges that await you. There's a ranger. There's also, like, a donkey or something? While the trailer below may really drill into your brain that this is another indie roguelike/roguelite, the developer has been keen to relay that it doesn’t really fit into that classification.

Unlocking new forms comes from completing quests, from the obvious ones like beating a dungeon to other varied experiences that you could have as you wander the worlds like spreading cheer or inflicting certain status effects on your foes. Over time, you can even start taking form abilities and sticking them on other forms, creating potent and versatile builds perfect for tackling a wide variety of situations and scenarios.

Of course, as you grow the dungeons may begin to serve up more dangerous challenges as well. That should keep things interesting! What do you think of Nobody Saves The World? Do you like the zany look of things here? Let us know in the comments!