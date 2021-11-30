Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Gets May 2022 Release Date

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, the other, other video game based on the popular tabletop game currently in development, has been delayed. It was tentatively set to release in February but is now launching on May 19.

It may be easy to confuse Swansong with the other two Vampire: The Masquerade games also in the works: Bloodhunt, the battle royale launching early next year that's currently playable in Steam Early Access, and Bloodlines 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2004 game that had its development rebooted. Swansong is a choice-driven narrative RPG that puts you in the role of three vampires in modern-day Boston.

A new leader has emerged to take control of the city’s sect of vampires, triggering a violent power struggle filled with twists, turns, and betrayal. Each playable vampire hails from a different clan and sports its own unique powers, which can be customized to your liking. Many of those skills influence characters to pry information out of them, using techniques such as persuasion and intimidation. Check out the game’s teaser trailer below.

In a tweet, developer Big Bad Wolf Studio says the delay will allow additional polish to ensure the game’s quality while also letting the team maintain a healthy work/life balance. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

