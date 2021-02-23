News

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Delayed As Paradox Fires Hardsuit Labs From Development

by Liana Ruppert on Feb 23, 2021 at 09:28 AM

It seems that there was much more behind the scenes of the development of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 because Paradox Interactive has decided to part ways with Hardsuit Labs, the studio developing the upcoming title. The change of hands this late in development has understandably caused a delay for the game itself and existing pre-orders have been canceled. 

The news was confirmed on the official Bloodlines 2 website after an extended stretch of time where news was at a standstill. Now the silence makes sense, though the publisher, Paradox, does confirm that the game is "still in development." 

The message continues, saying that the publishing studio has made the "hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2 - which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned." With no new release window at this time due to the changed hands, the team also confirms that new pre-orders will not be accepted until a firmer release update is confirmed. 

"This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start," continues the developer update. "In order to meet our goals for it, we've come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required." 

While it seems that Hardsuit Labs is no longer the best fit for the game, according to the publisher, Paradox did "honor" the studio for all of the work done on the game thus far, saying that Hardsuit "has done a tremendous job in laying the foundations for the game and we hope that you, the community, will also appreciate their contribution to Bloodlines 2." 

No new release date is available at this time and no news as to who the new developing team will be, but it is, at the very least, a relief to hear that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is not canceled just yet. This isn't the first setback this game has been hit with; the creative director exited the project earlier last year, for example. Hopefully, Paradox can find its stride with whatever new team picks up the pieces before Bloodlines 2 suffers the same fate as other games that remain in development limbo to this day. 

[Source: Paradox Interactive]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2cover

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

blizzcon
A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

Feature
Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

News
Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

gamer culture
This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu&#039;s Cheeks

This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu's Cheeks

News
Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

gamer culture
New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Feature
Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?

Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?

News
A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

News
Bungie Commits To Long-Term Development Of Destiny 2, Plans To Tell New Stories In Future IPs

Bungie Commits To Long-Term Development Of Destiny 2, Plans To Tell New Stories In Future IPs