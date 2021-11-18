News

Tencent Acquires Minority Stake In Yooka-Laylee Developer Playtonic

by Wesley LeBlanc on Nov 18, 2021 at 11:04 AM

Tencent has acquired a minority stake in Playtonic, the developer behind Yooka-Laylee and its 2D sequel, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. 

This news comes by way of Playtonic, which announced the news in a blog post made today. The studio says it will retain “full creative control over its IP” and will use Tencent’s investment funding to scale from its current structure to a bigger one. 

“Playtonic...will use the investment to scale from their current one team structure to multiple teams, with an emphasis on hiring diverse talent from near and afar, improving their HQ, as well as looking to expand in new locations,” Playtonic’s blog post reads. 

Playtonic founder Gavin Price says Tencent’s investment will help the studio scale-up and fast-track the “super-exciting, super-secret projects we’ve been keeping close to our treasure chests.” The expansion of the studio has already begun, too, with Playtonic hiring Danny Spiteri, formerly of Raw Fury and Team 17, as its new Head of Publishing. 

For more Playtonic, check out our thoughts on its first game in Game Informer’s Yooka-Laylee review and then read what we thought of its 2D sequel in Game Informer’s Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair review after that. 

Are you excited about the future of Playtonic? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Laircover

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Yooka-Layleecover

Yooka-Laylee

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

News
Here Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2021

Here Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2021

Review
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Review – Refurbished Gems

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Review – Refurbished Gems

News
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Now Available, Battle Pass And Progression Carries Over To Launch

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Now Available, Battle Pass And Progression Carries Over To Launch

News
Update: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Available To Play And Purchase On PC Again

Update: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Available To Play And Purchase On PC Again

News
Update: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Out This Friday

Update: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Out This Friday

News
Over 70 Original Xbox And Xbox 360 Games Are Now Backwards Compatible

Over 70 Original Xbox And Xbox 360 Games Are Now Backwards Compatible

News
Phil Spencer Sees Elder Scrolls 6 As An Xbox Exclusive

Phil Spencer Sees Elder Scrolls 6 As An Xbox Exclusive

News
MultiVersus Announced, Will Feature Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, And More

MultiVersus Announced, Will Feature Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, And More

News
Outriders New Horizon Update Brings Big Endgame Changes, Expansion Coming in 2022

Outriders New Horizon Update Brings Big Endgame Changes, Expansion Coming in 2022