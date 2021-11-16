News

Transformers Arrive In Smite Today

by Daniel Tack on Nov 16, 2021 at 02:45 PM

Collaborations are everywhere! Naruto in Fortnite. Ed Sheeran in Pokémon Go. Anime in World of Warships. The world is more fun when these things collide, isn't it? They're everywhere!  Today, the Transformers come to Hi-Rez moba Smite. Smite has had a notable amount of crossover material over the years, everything from The Legend of Korra to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Today, the roster of brands gets bigger as the Autobots roll out into the land of the gods. As with other collaborations, the new skins layer over existing gods, so don't expect to actually get a tailored Optimus Prime moveset or anything, though you will look quite stylish.

The skins you can acquire consist of Optimis Prime for Geb, Megatron for Ra (!), and Starscream for Jing Wei. Of the three, you definitely want the Megatron one, right? Ra is a lot of fun anyway, so doing him up as Megatron is sure to be a blast. You can check out a lot more at the trailer right here!

 

