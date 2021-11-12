News

Outriders Presentation To Reveal ‘Colossal’ Free Update

by Marcus Stewart on Nov 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM

Developer People Can Fly will air its first Outriders Broadcast since the game launched on April 1. The presentation will give fans a peek at a “colossal” free content update hitting the cooperative shooter in the near future.

People Can Fly provides no other hints as to what this update entails. If you’ve enjoyed Outriders and the idea of playing more of it sounds appealing, you’ll need to tune into Square Enix’s Twitch channel this Monday, November 15 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific/12:00 p.m. Eastern.  

Outriders has been relatively quiet the past few months in terms of major updates. Outside of squashing bugs, stabilizing servers, and tinkering with loot drops, People Can Fly has kept any big expansion plans close to the vest until now. The game has felt a bit forgotten as a result despite earning a 9 out of 10 review score from us at launch. Outriders is an entertaining co-op shooter, especially alongside friends, so we’re excited to see what People Can Fly has in store. 

Outriders is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. The game is also part of Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC. 

Are you still playing Outriders? If not, what sort of content update would entice you to return? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Outriderscover

Outriders

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Rockstar Reveals More Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Features And Full Music Roster

Rockstar Reveals More Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Features And Full Music Roster

Feature
Off The Golden Path – Progression And Exploration In Halo Infinite

Off The Golden Path – Progression And Exploration In Halo Infinite

News
Lies Of P, A Pinocchio Soulslike, Gets Bloody Gameplay Trailer

Lies Of P, A Pinocchio Soulslike, Gets Bloody Gameplay Trailer

News
Rockstar Had To &#039;Remove A Couple&#039; Of Cheats From Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due To Technical Reasons

Rockstar Had To 'Remove A Couple' Of Cheats From Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due To Technical Reasons

Feature
The Top 10 Open World Games To Play Right Now

The Top 10 Open World Games To Play Right Now

cover
Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

News
Back 4 Blood Content Roadmap Includes Story Expansion And Offline Solo Play

Back 4 Blood Content Roadmap Includes Story Expansion And Offline Solo Play

Feature
All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

gamer culture
First Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Seemingly Confirms The Film’s Villains

First Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Seemingly Confirms The Film’s Villains

News
The New Mass Effect Teased For N7 Day With An Image Loaded With Hints

The New Mass Effect Teased For N7 Day With An Image Loaded With Hints