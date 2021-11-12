News

Dark Phoenix From X-Men Added To Fortnite

by Wesley LeBlanc on Nov 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM

If you’ve ever lost in a round of Fortnite right at the end and feel the need to scream and implode into fire, good news: there’s a skin now available in Fortnite for you. 

It’s the Dark Phoenix skin, and X-Men fans will recognize her as the Phoenix seen throughout the Dark Phoenix Saga, a run of comics that ran in 1980. You might also recognize Dark Phoenix from the 2019 X-Men movie of the same name. Regardless, if you’re a fan of the more explosive variant of Jean Grey, this skin is for you. 

As you can see in the tweet above, the skin and accompanying items are now available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Her set features the outfit, the Phoenix Force back bling, and the Rising Phoenix Emote. You’ll also receive the Wrath of the Phoenix Loading Screen with the set as well, according to Epic Games

Dark Phoenix joins other skins recently added to Fortnite such as Jinx from League of Legends, which represents the first time a League of Legends character has appeared in a non-Riot franchise, and Naruto, although this was a collaboration tease and we’re still in the dark about what’s actually coming from the Shippuden series. Be sure to check out Game Informer’s list of all the Marvel and Dc superheroes and supervillains in Fornite after that. 

Will you be picking up Dark Phoenix in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!
 

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

News
Rockstar Reveals More Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Features And Full Music Roster

Rockstar Reveals More Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Features And Full Music Roster

Feature
Off The Golden Path – Progression And Exploration In Halo Infinite

Off The Golden Path – Progression And Exploration In Halo Infinite

News
Lies Of P, A Pinocchio Soulslike, Gets Bloody Gameplay Trailer

Lies Of P, A Pinocchio Soulslike, Gets Bloody Gameplay Trailer

News
Rockstar Had To &#039;Remove A Couple&#039; Of Cheats From Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due To Technical Reasons

Rockstar Had To 'Remove A Couple' Of Cheats From Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due To Technical Reasons

Feature
The Top 10 Open World Games To Play Right Now

The Top 10 Open World Games To Play Right Now

cover
Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

News
Back 4 Blood Content Roadmap Includes Story Expansion And Offline Solo Play

Back 4 Blood Content Roadmap Includes Story Expansion And Offline Solo Play

Feature
All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

gamer culture
First Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Seemingly Confirms The Film’s Villains

First Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Seemingly Confirms The Film’s Villains

News
The New Mass Effect Teased For N7 Day With An Image Loaded With Hints

The New Mass Effect Teased For N7 Day With An Image Loaded With Hints