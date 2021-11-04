You Can Play 3D All-Stars’ Version Of Super Mario 64 With A Nintendo 64 Controller Now

The new wireless Nintendo 64 controller sold out almost immediately and it’s now not expected to be available for sale again until 2022, but if you’re one of the lucky people that nabbed one, you can now play Super Mario 64 on Switch with it.

This news comes by way of Nintendo, which announced that Version 1.1.1 is out for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is the collection released last year that features Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Before this new update, you could only play these three games using Joy-Con or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

That’s still the case for Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, but thanks to Version 1.1.1., you can now play Super Mario 64 with Nintendo’s recently-released 64 controller. Joy-Con and the Pro controller work fine in Super Mario 64, but for those looking for a more classic and nostalgic feel, using the 64 controller while playing is sure to fit their fancy.

