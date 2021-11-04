News
Nintendo

You Can Play 3D All-Stars’ Version Of Super Mario 64 With A Nintendo 64 Controller Now

by Wesley LeBlanc on Nov 04, 2021 at 08:12 AM

The new wireless Nintendo 64 controller sold out almost immediately and it’s now not expected to be available for sale again until 2022, but if you’re one of the lucky people that nabbed one, you can now play Super Mario 64 on Switch with it. 

This news comes by way of Nintendo, which announced that Version 1.1.1 is out for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is the collection released last year that features Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Before this new update, you could only play these three games using Joy-Con or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

That’s still the case for Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, but thanks to Version 1.1.1., you can now play Super Mario 64 with Nintendo’s recently-released 64 controller. Joy-Con and the Pro controller work fine in Super Mario 64, but for those looking for a more classic and nostalgic feel, using the 64 controller while playing is sure to fit their fancy. 

While waiting for the 64 controllers to be in stock again, check out why one of Game Informer’s editors thinks Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a great collection of remasters that doesn’t quite go far enough and then read about how Nintendo stopped selling this collection after March 31, 2021. Check out our thoughts on the latest 3D Mario game released in Game Informer’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury review after that.

Did you manage to pick up one of Nintendo's new wireless 64 controllers? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
