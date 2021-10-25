News
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Reveals PC System Requirements For GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 25, 2021 at 01:15 PM

We now know what it’s going to take to run Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC, thanks to the system requirements page on Rockstar Games’ website

As you might expect for a remaster of three decades-old games, it won’t require the beefiest PC on the market to play. Here’s what you’ll need to play the game on its minimum settings on PC

  • OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB/AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
  • Disk: 45GB

Here’s what you’ll need to play the game on its recommended settings on PC: 

  • OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16Gb
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
  • Disk: 45GB

Word of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition began as rumors and reports before the collection was officially confirmed near the start of the month. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on November 11 (iOS and Android versions launch in 2022), this collection features Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with multiple new gameplay and graphical improvements

When it releases, the game will launch as a digital-only title, and multiple aspects of each game have been approved to feel better (and look better) in 2021. For example, targeting, lock-on aiming, weapon wheels, and the radio wheel have been changed to feel more modern. There’s a better mini-map in each, as well, plus Nvidia DLSS on PC and new Accomplishments from the Rockstar Games Social Club. 

In terms of graphics, each game has been improved using Unreal Engine. Changes include upgraded character and vehicle models, a new lighting system, a further draw distance, better shadows, a more dynamic weather system, and more. Check out Game Informer’s coverage of the improvements coming to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for more information about that. 

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will hit console and PC next month on November 11.

Will you be picking up the trilogy when it launches on PC next month? Let us know in the comments below!
 

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Launches November, Improvements Detailed

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Launches November, Improvements Detailed

News
Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online [UPDATE]

Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online [UPDATE]

Review
Marvel&#039;s Guardians Of The Galaxy Review – Enthralling Space Madness

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Review – Enthralling Space Madness

Feature
How Saints Row Co-Op Works, How It Affects Single-Player

How Saints Row Co-Op Works, How It Affects Single-Player

PSA
Metroid Dread Update Now Live, Fixes Progression Bug And Various Other Issues

Metroid Dread Update Now Live, Fixes Progression Bug And Various Other Issues

News
Shin Megami Tensei V&#039;s Launch-Day DLC Detailed

Shin Megami Tensei V's Launch-Day DLC Detailed

News
Sony Releases First Official Uncharted Movie Trailer And It Features An Iconic Drake’s Deception Action Sequence

Sony Releases First Official Uncharted Movie Trailer And It Features An Iconic Drake’s Deception Action Sequence

News
Activision Blizzard Renames Overwatch’s McCree To Cole Cassidy

Activision Blizzard Renames Overwatch’s McCree To Cole Cassidy

super replay
Super Replay - Demon&#039;s Souls Episode Ten

Super Replay - Demon's Souls Episode Ten

News
New Starfield Trailer Reveals More Backstory: Bloody Wars, Violent Space Pirates, And Galactic Mysteries

New Starfield Trailer Reveals More Backstory: Bloody Wars, Violent Space Pirates, And Galactic Mysteries