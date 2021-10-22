News

PlayStation State Of Play Set For Next Week

by John Carson on Oct 22, 2021 at 09:38 AM

As we enter the fevered pitch of the fall game release season, Sony has announced a State of Play presentation slated for the middle of next week.

According to the PlayStation Blog posted this morning, the impending State of Play will premiere on Wednesday, October 27 at 2 p.m. Pacific. If you're looking for more news on Sony's first-party lineup, you'll have to wait until another time because this show is "focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4." It's unclear if the upcoming releases are for this year or next, but what we do know is the showcase is scheduled to be about 20 minutes long and will feature "new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world."

Next Wednesday's State of Play can be watched on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels at the specified time above. I know we'll be watching, and reporting on all of the biggest news and reveals from the show. What are you hoping is shown off from these third-party studios? Will there be a surprise big release snuck in before the end of the year? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
