Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2021 Event Is Now Live, Five New Legendary Skins Up For Grabs

It's October again, and as any Overwatch fan knows, that means it's time for another Halloween Terror event.

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

This year's Halloween Terror 2021 event is now live, introducing new sprays, icons, skins, and of course, the return of Junkenstein's Revenge. Like in previous Halloween-inspired events, this year's Halloween Terror will task players with playing 27 Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive Play games each week for three weeks.

After completing nine games, players will earn a new spray, a new icon after 18 games, and finally, a new skin after playing 27 games. Winning a game counts as two games played, so strive to win each match to make quick work of these numbers.

In Junkenstein's Revenge, you can expect every map from previous iterations of this mode to return: Frenzied Stampede, Mystery Swap, Shocking Surprise, Three They Were, Vengeful Ghost, and Volatile Zomnics.

Here's a breakdown of the rewards you can expect to earn by playing Overwatch during Halloween Terror 2021:

Week 1 : Play nine games to earn the Skeleton Genji Spray Play 18 games to earn the Skeleton Genji Player Icon Play 27 games to earn the Skeleton Genji Epic Skin

Week 2 : Play nine games to earn the Einherjar Zarya Spray Play 18 games to earn the Einherjar Zarya Spray Play 27 games to earn the Einherjar Zarya Epic Skin

: Week 3 : Play nine games to earn the Clown Roadhog Spray Play 18 games to earn the Clown Roadhog Player Icon Play 27 games to earn the Clown Roadhog Epic Skin

:

Those aren't the only rewards up for grabs, though, as five new Legendary skins are available too: Coffin Bastion, Draugr Reinhardt, Satyr Lucio, Vampire Bat Echo, and Vampire Hunter Brigitte. You can check out each of those new five new skins (and the three Epic skins listed above) in the gallery below:

The Halloween Terror 2021 event will run in Overwatch through November 2.

Will you be jumping into the Halloween Terror 2021 event this year? Let us know in the comments below!