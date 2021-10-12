News
Activision Blizzard

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2021 Event Is Now Live, Five New Legendary Skins Up For Grabs

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 12, 2021 at 01:08 PM

It's October again, and as any Overwatch fan knows, that means it's time for another Halloween Terror event. 

This year's Halloween Terror 2021 event is now live, introducing new sprays, icons, skins, and of course, the return of Junkenstein's Revenge. Like in previous Halloween-inspired events, this year's Halloween Terror will task players with playing 27 Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive Play games each week for three weeks. 

After completing nine games, players will earn a new spray, a new icon after 18 games, and finally, a new skin after playing 27 games. Winning a game counts as two games played, so strive to win each match to make quick work of these numbers. 

In Junkenstein's Revenge, you can expect every map from previous iterations of this mode to return: Frenzied Stampede, Mystery Swap, Shocking Surprise, Three They Were, Vengeful Ghost, and Volatile Zomnics. 

Here's a breakdown of the rewards you can expect to earn by playing Overwatch during Halloween Terror 2021: 

  • Week 1:
    1. Play nine games to earn the Skeleton Genji Spray
    2. Play 18 games to earn the Skeleton Genji Player Icon
    3. Play 27 games to earn the Skeleton Genji Epic Skin
  • Week 2:
    1. Play nine games to earn the Einherjar Zarya Spray
    2. Play 18 games to earn the Einherjar Zarya Spray
    3. Play 27 games to earn the Einherjar Zarya Epic Skin
  • Week 3:
    1. Play nine games to earn the Clown Roadhog Spray
    2. Play 18 games to earn the Clown Roadhog Player Icon
    3. Play 27 games to earn the Clown Roadhog Epic Skin

Those aren't the only rewards up for grabs, though, as five new Legendary skins are available too: Coffin Bastion, Draugr Reinhardt, Satyr Lucio, Vampire Bat Echo, and Vampire Hunter Brigitte. You can check out each of those new five new skins (and the three Epic skins listed above) in the gallery below: 

 

The Halloween Terror 2021 event will run in Overwatch through November 2. 

For more about Overwatch, read about how Bastion will be wildly different in Overwatch 2, and then check out this story about how Overwatch finally has crossplay. Read about the Overwatch Xbox Series X optimization implemented earlier this year after that.

Will you be jumping into the Halloween Terror 2021 event this year? Let us know in the comments below!

