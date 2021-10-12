Epic Games Credits Innersloth’s Among Us For Fornite’s Impostors Mode, Collaboration Teased

Update, 10/12/21, 12:37 p.m.

After Epic Games credited Innersloth's Among Us as inspiration for Fortnite's Impostors mode in a new blog post, the two companies teased a collaboration.

The official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted about the blog post, and the official Among Us Twitter account tweeted the eyes emoji (you know the one). Following that, the two parties agreed to work together on "something fun." You can check out the interaction below:

Original Story, 10/12/21, 11:27 a.m.

When Epic Games released its new Impostor mode to Fortnite, it didn’t take long for the gaming community to draw comparisons to Innersloth’s hit, Among Us. Then, Innersloth developers and fans claimed that Impostor mode wasn’t just similar to Among Us – they claimed it was practically the same game.

Former Game Informer senior editor, Liana Ruppert, wrote about these similarities, asking the question, “Does Fortnite’s new Impostor mode take Among Us ‘Inspiration’ too far?” As you can see in the tweet below, Among Us Unity-programmer Gary Porter said Impostor mode went as far as copying an Among Us map, switching just a couple of things around to be different. Among Us community director Victoria Tran said, “It would have been really, really cool to collab here” in a tweet when she saw the news of Fortnite’s Impostor mode, also adding “just sad indie hours [right now].”

It seems Epic Games took the criticism from fans and Innersloth devs to heart because, in today’s Fortnite Battle Royale V18.20 Update, the company gives credit to Innersloth for its Impostor mode, as reported by Eurogamer.

“V18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth,” the blog post reads.

It might have taken almost two months, but it’s nice to see Innersloth get the shoutout they deserve.

[Source: Eurogamer]