Rick Grimes From The Walking Dead Joins Fortnite, Daryl And Michonne Return To Item Shop

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 11, 2021 at 08:34 AM

Somebody tell Coral, err, Carl that his dad is in Fortnite. 

Epic Games has added the famed sheriff-turned-zombie-killing-leader Rick Grimes to Fornite, and he's available for purchase right now in the Item Shop. Rick has been added to the Item Shop as part of this year's Fortnitemares event, bringing classic Universal icons like Frankenstein's Monster, the Mummy, and more to the game. 

Daryl Dixon and Michonne Hawthorne have also been added back to the Fortnite Item Shop to celebrate Rick's arrival, so if you missed out on them last time, now is your chance. Those that purchase Rick will receive his standard outfit as well as his Winter Rick Grimes outfit.

As you can see in the screenshot above, Rick comes with a unique pickaxe, back bling, and glider, much like the other outfits available for purchase. 

Epic Games also added the Curdle Scream Leader (beside Frankenstein's Monster) and the Skeletara (beside Rick) skins to the Item Shop alongside Rick. See the image below.

Rick concludes the first week of cards for Fortnitemares which means another week of them will begin, and it's anybody's guess as to what outfits and skins those cards may bring. In other news, Venom and Carnage will be leaving Fortnite on October 18th, and the Ghoul Trooper and Brainiac outfits are now available for purchase in the Item Shop. 

For more about Fortnite, read about how Universal's classic monsters are coming, and then read about why you shouldn't expect to see Fortnite on Apple devices for years.

Will you be picking up Rick Grimes in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!

