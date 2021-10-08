Eidos-Montréal Reveals Full Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack, Including New Song From Star-Lord’s Band

Eidos-Montréal has revealed the full licensed music soundtrack players can expect to hear in its upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game.

As you might expect, it features plenty of 1980s hits as well as at least two songs from Star-Lord’s own in-game band. To celebrate today’s announcement, the studio debuted the very-80s, very-VHS-style music video for "Zero to Hero", the second single from Star-Lord’s band. You can watch that below:

According to Eidos-Montréal, the music video for "Zero to Hero" features a few nods to Peter Quill’s inspiration to actually adopt the Star-Lord name. "Zero to Hero" is the second Star-Lord single released, with Space Riders With No Names being the first. Both of those can be found in the official Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy original video game playlist here.

As far as what other songs you can expect in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the full 28-song soundtrack (not counting the Star-Lord songs) can be viewed below:

Blondie – Call Me

Blue Oyster Cult – Don't Fear The Reaper

Bobby McFerrin – Don't Worry Be Happy

Hot Chocolate – Every 1's A Winner

Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

EUROPE – The Final Countdown

New Kids on the Block – Hangin' Tough

Pat Benatar – Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero

KISS – I Love It Loud

Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Culture Club – I'll Tumble 4 Ya

Mötley Crüe – Kickstart My Heart

Simple Minds – Love Song

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax

Def Leppard – Rock Rock Till You Drop

Rainbow – Since You Been Gone

A-ha – Take On Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Loverboy – Turn Me Loose

Autograph – Turn Up the Radio

Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Scandal featuring Patty Smyth – The Warrior

Starship – We Built This City

Twisted Sister – We're Not Gonna Take It

Billy Idol – White Wedding

“You’ll get to listen to these incredible tracks as you progress through the game, as well as on the jukebox that’s on the Milano,” according to Eidos-Montréal. “Some of them will also play a key role during the Huddle, a key gameplay mechanic in combat. You will have the opportunity to choose between two bangers on Star-Lord’s cassette player to try and motivate the Guardians and overwhelm your enemies.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A cloud version of the game for the Nintendo Switch will be released that day as well.

[Source: Square Enix]