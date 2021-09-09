News

New Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Off Cosmo, Nova Corps, And More

by Brian Shea on Sep 09, 2021 at 03:44 PM

When we last heard from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, we learned how Grand Unifier Raker fits into the equation. During today's PlayStation Showcase livestream, we got a look at a new trailer for the upcoming game from Eidos-Montréal. 

This new trailer shows yet another predicament that Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Drax, and Mantis find themselves in. We get glimpses of Cosmo the Spacedog, Nova Corps, and plenty more. As always, everything is accompanied by a fun soundtrack. You can see the full trailer from today's PlayStation Showcase below.

For more on the highly anticipated comic adaptation, head to our exclusive coverage hub here. There, you can learn all about the origin stories of the various Guardians of the Galaxy, how the development team at Eidos-Montréal decided on the music for the game, and how combat plays out. 

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (via cloud gaming), and PC on October 26.

How does Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy look to you? Are you on board with the next Marvel video game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Products In This Article

Marvel&#039;s Guardians of the Galaxycover

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

