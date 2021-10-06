Nintendo Unveils Two New Splatoon 3 Weapons And One Lets You Destroy Enemies With Surround Sound

Nintendo’s steady (ink) stream of Splatoon 3 news continues today with the unveiling of two new weapons: The Killer Wail 5.1 and the Big Bubbler.

The company revealed these new weapons on Twitter today, with screenshots and descriptions of each. The first showcased is the Killer Wail 5.1, which is a modified version of the Killer Wail weapon seen in previous games. As the name indicates, the weapon is a riff on the 5.1 surround sound setup, which traditionally sees five standard speakers and one subwoofer speaker create a sound bubble, as it were.

In Splatoon 3, though, the character will fire off a weapon similar to the original Killer Wail while the six floating speakers move and attack on their own.

The 6 floating megaphones move on their own and attack with lasers that chase enemies. For such a dusty place, the Splatlands are brimming with shiny tech.

The second weapon showcased by Nintendo today is the Big Bubbler. In previous games, the Bubbler weapon acted as a protective shield bubble that protected players from all damage. The Big Bubbler is a bigger take on that, as the name implies. Unlike previous iterations, the Big Bubbler’s shielding bubble is stationary and surrounds a lot more than just a single player.

By making it fixed, the size has been greatly increased! It seems Inklings in the Splatlands think bigger is better. Well, this certainly does look useful for protecting one’s allies!

Today’s Splatoon 3 weapon showcase isn’t the first for Nintendo. A little over a week ago, the company unveiled the Crab Tank and Zipcaster weapons that bring mobile tanks and ninja-like abilities into the game.

Splatoon 3 is due out sometime next year on the Nintendo Switch. While waiting for that, be sure to check out the latest trailer, which features *gasp* mammals, and then watch the original announcement trailer.

Will you be using either of these new weapons in Splatoon 3 when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Nintendo]