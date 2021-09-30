News

Fight As Crab Tanks And Ink Ninjas With These New Splatoon 3 Special Weapons

by John Carson on Sep 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM

Splatoon 3 made a splat during last week’s Nintendo Direct, reaffirming its release next year while giving a peek at the campaign with the return of mammals to the world. Nintendo is keeping the information momentum flowing on Twitter with some new screenshots and details about two new special weapons to use in battle.

First is the Crab Tank, an armored walking tank that allows for added mobility and defense while doling out ink sprays against the opposing team. Here’s Nintendo’s description of the new weapon:

This is the Crab Tank! When piloting this multi-legged vehicle, you can attack with a powerful rapid-fire gun and a cannon with a wide blast area. You can also turn into a ball to move around faster than crab walking.

Going from imposing weaponry to a stealth option, check out the Zipcaster. It’s a special weapon that gives your inkling a ninja-like appearance and abilities. Here’s the description from Nintendo’s tweet announcing the item:

This special weapon turns an Inkling into a shadowy warrior called a Zipcaster. With tentacles that stretch way out and stick to walls, you can zoom around and cause mad chaos! To conceal your identity, when the ink runs out, you’ll be returned to where you first transformed.

Both special weapons are very different from the arsenal inklings had in previous Splatoon entries and are sure to shake-up whichever turf wars you bring them into. Hopefully, this is just the tip of the inkberg for new items and weapons coming to Splatoon 3 when it releases on Switch next year.

 

Do you have any inventive ink delivery devices? Are there any weapons from prior Splatoons you’d like to see a return or left behind? Splat your ideas in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Splatoon 3cover

Splatoon 3

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

feature
Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

News
Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

News
New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

News
Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

News
Activision Blizzard And EEOC Reach Agreement To Settle Lawsuit For $18 Million

Activision Blizzard And EEOC Reach Agreement To Settle Lawsuit For $18 Million

News
Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

Feature
Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep