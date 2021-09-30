Fight As Crab Tanks And Ink Ninjas With These New Splatoon 3 Special Weapons

Splatoon 3 made a splat during last week’s Nintendo Direct, reaffirming its release next year while giving a peek at the campaign with the return of mammals to the world. Nintendo is keeping the information momentum flowing on Twitter with some new screenshots and details about two new special weapons to use in battle.

First is the Crab Tank, an armored walking tank that allows for added mobility and defense while doling out ink sprays against the opposing team. Here’s Nintendo’s description of the new weapon:

This is the Crab Tank! When piloting this multi-legged vehicle, you can attack with a powerful rapid-fire gun and a cannon with a wide blast area. You can also turn into a ball to move around faster than crab walking.

Going from imposing weaponry to a stealth option, check out the Zipcaster. It’s a special weapon that gives your inkling a ninja-like appearance and abilities. Here’s the description from Nintendo’s tweet announcing the item:

This special weapon turns an Inkling into a shadowy warrior called a Zipcaster. With tentacles that stretch way out and stick to walls, you can zoom around and cause mad chaos! To conceal your identity, when the ink runs out, you’ll be returned to where you first transformed.

Both special weapons are very different from the arsenal inklings had in previous Splatoon entries and are sure to shake-up whichever turf wars you bring them into. Hopefully, this is just the tip of the inkberg for new items and weapons coming to Splatoon 3 when it releases on Switch next year.

Do you have any inventive ink delivery devices? Are there any weapons from prior Splatoons you’d like to see a return or left behind? Splat your ideas in the comments!