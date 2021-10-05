Xbox Game Pass Adding Visage In Time For Halloween Along With 6 Other Games

Just when Xbox Game Pass subscribers thought their plates were full with Scarlet Nexus and Marvel’s Avengers joining the library last week, Microsoft has rolled out the next slate of games hitting the service in October. Here's what's coming and what's leaving this month.

We already knew that Back 4 Blood was hitting the service the same day it launches on October 12. What we didn’t know was that Halloween fans would get another spooky adventure in Visage. This unnerving horror title, which we scored an 8.75 out of 10, launched almost a year ago and drops players into a haunted house plagued with... actually, we won’t spoil it. You’ll just have to brave its terrors yourself.

Today, subscribers can check out Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, which leaves Xbox Game Preview. The service will be bolstered throughout the month with Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion, the Monty Python-esque The Procession to Calvary, Swery’s wacky detective game The Good Life, roguelite card battler Ring of Pain, and base-building RPG The Riftbreaker.

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 5

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) – October 12

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 14

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – October 14

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15

DLC/Game Updates

Wasteland 3: The Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC & Colorado Collection – October 5

Battlefield 2042: Early Access Open Beta with EA Play – October 6-7

NHL 22 EA Play Early Access Trial – October 7

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass (October 15)