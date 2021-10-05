News

Xbox Game Pass Adding Visage In Time For Halloween Along With 6 Other Games

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 05, 2021 at 11:48 AM

Just when Xbox Game Pass subscribers thought their plates were full with Scarlet Nexus and Marvel’s Avengers joining the library last week, Microsoft has rolled out the next slate of games hitting the service in October. Here's what's coming and what's leaving this month. 

We already knew that Back 4 Blood was hitting the service the same day it launches on October 12. What we didn’t know was that Halloween fans would get another spooky adventure in Visage. This unnerving horror title, which we scored an 8.75 out of 10, launched almost a year ago and drops players into a haunted house plagued with... actually, we won’t spoil it. You’ll just have to brave its terrors yourself.

Today, subscribers can check out Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, which leaves Xbox Game Preview. The service will be bolstered throughout the month with Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion, the Monty Python-esque The Procession to Calvary, Swery’s wacky detective game The Good Life, roguelite card battler Ring of Pain, and base-building RPG The Riftbreaker.

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 5
  • The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7
  • Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7
  • Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) – October 12
  • Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 14
  • The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – October 14
  • The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15

DLC/Game Updates

  • Wasteland 3: The Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC & Colorado Collection – October 5
  • Battlefield 2042: Early Access Open Beta with EA Play – October 6-7
  • NHL 22 EA Play Early Access Trial – October 7

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass (October 15)

  • Gonner2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Heave Ho (PC)
  • Katana Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Scourgebringer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Tales of Vesperia HD (Console and PC)
  • The Swords of Ditto (PC)
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Products In This Article

Visagecover

Visage

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Destiny 2: Beyond Lightcover

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
November 10, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Back 4 Bloodcover

Back 4 Blood

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
The Riftbreakercover

The Riftbreaker

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
The Good Lifecover

The Good Life

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

