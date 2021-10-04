News

Choo-Choo Charles Brings Our Thomas The Tank Engine Nightmares To Life

by Jason Guisao on Oct 04, 2021 at 08:44 AM

Since the dawn of PC mods, Thomas the Tank Engine’s menacing presence has loomed large in unexpected places – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Resident Evil Village, even the Mass Effect franchise. With this at the forefront of its mind, one developer set out to create a horror experience all about escaping the clutches of a humanoid locomotive. The helpless player must board their train, reconnect disjointed tracks while traversing a creepy landscape, and fire away at their multi-wheeled pursuer with a mounted minigun. Two Star Games’ Choo-Choo Charles brings our Thomas the Tank Engine nightmares to life. 

Choo-Choo Charles’ announcement trailer (seen above) is brimming with random encounters and intense shootouts. The locals of this shadowy island want you to defeat the monster roaming the wilderness. While completing side quests for various NPCs and collecting scraps to upgrade the speed, defenses, and firepower of your tiny yellow train, you’ll go head-to-head with Choo-Choo Charles himself. The creature’s distorted face emphasizes its rows of Pennywise-inspired teeth, and its spider legs help it close long distances in no time at all. Be careful while on your journey; you’ll have your work cut out for you. 

The open-world is enormous, touting rain-damp deserts, swampy, low-lit bayous, and more. While on foot, you’re more vulnerable than ever, so you’ll have to sneak past Charles while also completing various objectives to progress the story. But when the hulking man-faced monstrosity spots you, the race for survival is on. When you’ve amassed enough materials to honestly give Charles a run for his (its?) money, you can toot your horn and challenge the evil entity in a fight to the death. 

Choo-Choo Charles releases in the first quarter of 2022 on PC. 

Are you just as terrified (and genuinely intrigued) as I am? Drop those trailer reactions down below!

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

News
PS Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed, Featuring Hell Let Loose

PS Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed, Featuring Hell Let Loose

Feature
The Life And Career Of Ikumi Nakamura

The Life And Career Of Ikumi Nakamura

Review
Hot Wheels Unleashed Review – Simple, Satisfying Speed

Hot Wheels Unleashed Review – Simple, Satisfying Speed

News
Square Enix Reveals Minimalist RPG Dungeon Encounters

Square Enix Reveals Minimalist RPG Dungeon Encounters

Feature
The Opening Hours Of New World Are Incredible

The Opening Hours Of New World Are Incredible

Feature
How Back 4 Blood Is Leading The Horde

How Back 4 Blood Is Leading The Horde

Feature
Top 10 Adventure Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Adventure Games To Play Right Now

News
The Developers Behind Sonic Mania Are Working On An Original 3D Platformer

The Developers Behind Sonic Mania Are Working On An Original 3D Platformer

News
Bandai Namco Unveils New Corporate Logo

Bandai Namco Unveils New Corporate Logo