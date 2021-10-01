News

Stranger Of Paradise Gets March Release Date, New Trailer, And Second Demo

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 01, 2021 at 09:09 AM

Square Enix’s Tokyo Game Show presentation provided a chaotic new look at Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. A beefy new trailer delivered confirmation that Team Ninja’s wacky spin-off/prequel to Final Fantasy 1 arrives on March 18.

The new trailer shows off more the game’s action-heavy combat as Jack and his fellow warriors of light, Ash and Jed, are joined by a new party member named Neon. The foursome is on a journey to kill Chaos, employing a flashy moveset of melee and magic attacks to get the job done. Today’s trailer provided additional story teases and revealed some of the strange personalities you’ll encounter during your journey. One of them is a pirate. In addition to today’s video, Square Enix is planning a dedicated Stranger or Paradise livestream for October 2.

A new playable demo is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version 2 serves as an expansion of the first demo, adding a new stage and tossing Neon into the group. You can also sample an expanded roster of jobs and try out the game’s multiplayer for the first time. Trial Version 2 concludes on October 11. Hopefully, this demo has an easier launch than the last one did

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Those who purchase the PS4 version to play on PS5 will be treated to free visual and gameplay enhancements. By the same token, Xbox players can take advantage of Smart Delivery to automatically enjoy the optimal version of the game. 

A Digital Deluxe Edition bundles a digital artbook, mini soundtrack, and Season Pass for three future DLC missions: Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future. Those who pre-order the Digital Standard or Digital Deluxe Edition can access the full game 72 hours before it launches. You’ll also gain the Braveheart and Rebellion weapons, the Lustrous Shield, and a PS4 theme.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origincover

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

feature
Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

News
Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

News
New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

News
Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

News
Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Feature
The Life And Career Of Ikumi Nakamura

The Life And Career Of Ikumi Nakamura

News
PS Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed, Featuring Hell Let Loose

PS Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed, Featuring Hell Let Loose