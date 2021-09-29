News

PS Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed, Featuring Hell Let Loose

by John Carson on Sep 29, 2021

Every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers reap the benefit of a handful of free games to go along with the other perks of the service. Since the launch of the PS5, one title has been dedicated to the new-generation console, and the trend continues moving into October.

October’s selection of free PlayStation Plus games brings an eclectic trio of titles to owners of PlayStation consoles. Covering genres from shooters to sports and fighting games, this batch of games hits plenty of interests.

Free PlayStation Plus Lineup For October

Headlining the month of freebies is World War II shooter/strategy game Hell Let Loose. Boasting massive 50v50 battles, Hell Let Loose will be making its debut on PlayStation 5 with this PlayStation Plus promotion. Those looking to pick up a golf game following this past weekend’s Ryder Cup event can look no further: PGA Tour 2K21 is the first of two PS4 games slated for October’s PS+. Rounding out the list is one of my favorite fighting games from the previous generation: Mortal Kombat X. If you haven’t played this over-the-top, violent fighter yet, you have one of the best story modes in fighting games awaiting you. Not to mention some great, gory action just in time for the spookiest month of the year!

These new PlayStation Plus games will be available to add to your PlayStation library and download for free on October 5. That means you only have a few days to grab the currently available September titlesOvercooked: All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator Hunting Grounds– which will rotate out when the new games roll in on Tuesday.

What do you think about the lineup of October’s PS+ offerings? Are they a trick or a treat for your library of games? Howl your thoughts into the comment section below!

