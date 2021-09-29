News
Horizon II: Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Developer Is Hiring For MMO

by Jason Guisao on Sep 29, 2021 at 07:58 AM

Information about Horizon Forbidden West is relatively scarce – and for good reason. The game is still a ways off, but we’ve been fortunate enough to see extensive gameplay footage and learn about Aloy’s visual/narrative evolution throughout the two games. However, according to a recent job posting, developer Guerrilla Games might be looking to branch out into more multiplayer-focused experiences. Whether this has anything to do with the Horizon franchise or a new IP scheduled for release in the very distant future remains to be seen. In any case, the team is looking to hire MMO experts.

According to VGC, two job postings on Guerrilla Games’ career webpage stand out the most: senior social systems designer and senior games writer. The former applicant needs to “[Report] to the Lead Game Designer [and] work within a core team of multiple designers focused on social systems and player engagements ... engage players in social interactions to create lasting relationships; where compatible players can create Guild-like groups to explore together.” And the latter role might not seem immediately unique in any way. Still, a part of the description reads as follows: “Possess extensive knowledge of stories and narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGs.”

Horizon Forbidden West’s story takes place in a vast open world. We know that Aloy traverses a crumbling San Francisco, but any other potential cities/locations remain to be seen. Once again, you’ll battle majestic, mechanical fauna, but Aloy comes equipped with new tools this time around. Smoke bombs that stall enemies, sticky grenades, and valor surges – playstyle-adapting abilities on your skill tree – are a few examples of the gear at your disposal. If Guerrilla Games does indeed have plans to bring multiplayer modes to the Horizon series, it would be interesting to see how combat changes to support large-scale raids or small parties. 

Horizon Forbidden West drops on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18.

[Source: VGC via Games Radar]

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Horizon Forbidden Westcover

Horizon Forbidden West

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

feature
Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

opinion
Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

opinion
Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Feature
Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

impressions
Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

News
Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

Feature
Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep