News

Fall Guys Sets Guinness World Record As The Most Downloaded PS Plus Game Ever

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 24, 2021 at 06:01 PM

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launched August 4, 2020, as a “free” PlayStation Plus game. It didn’t take long before word-of-mouth spread about its fun blend of platforming and game show-style battle royale format, becoming one of the most popular multiplayer games on the market. Apparently, that initial buzz was even louder than we realized because Fall Guys has achieved the world record as the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time.

The honor has been certified by the Guinness World Records, and the accolade has been immortalized within the pages of the 2022 edition of its annual record book. Unfortunately, Mediatonic’s news post announcing the milestone doesn’t state the exact number of downloads. Odds are you’ll have to buy the book to learn how many downloads future PS Plus titles need to accrue to supplant Fall Guys. Still, that’s an impressive feat when you consider the sheer number of popular games offered by the service over the years, including similar multiplayer success stories like Rocket League. Fall Guys has beaten them all.  

In spite of what some lapsed players may believe, Fall Guys seems far from a “dead game.” Its 5th season, with a wild jungle theme, is in full swing, and its fans were treated to Kena: Bridge of Spirits costumes this week. Guinness Book of Records isn't the only prestigious list Fall Guys has jumped its way onto. We at Game Informer also included it in our celebration of the 10 best modern platformers you can play right now. 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockoutcover

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
August 4, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

Review
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Review
Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Preview
How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

Feature
Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

News
The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

Review
NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

Game Informer's Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games