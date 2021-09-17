Sega And Atlus Tease New RPG Announcement For Tokyo Game Show

Sega and Atlus are set to unveil a new RPG during Day 2 of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, which is October 1. We already knew the companies would have the last presentation of the day according to the event schedule, and they’re gearing up to conclude the second round of livestreams with a bang.

The publisher has set up a special website for the unannounced title that plays a Japanese-narrated cinematic of an ink quill drawing three fantastical-looking characters overlooking a scenic cliff. It also shows flashes of different characters and melancholy scenes, such as what appears to be a slain woman. The animation concludes by taking viewers to a homepage that currently has a countdown clock ticking down to the game’s reveal at TGS. Translated text of the video’s description simply states “This is a teaser trailer for Sega's new RPG, whose information will be unveiled online at the Tokyo Game Show 2021 on October 1, 2021 (Friday).”

Now comes the fun part: figuring out what this game could be. Given the hype around it, one would assume it’s a new IP. Needless to say, it definitely doesn’t look like it fits in with Atlus’ established series like Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, or Etrian Odyssey based on the artwork. Atlus fans have undoubtedly begun dissecting every possible frame of this trailer for answers, but the rest of us will have to wait a couple of more weeks to learn more.

In addition to their livestream presentation, Sega’s digital booth will highlight games such as Lost Judgment, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and Sonic Colors: Ultimate. You can catch their offerings and more when Tokyo Game Show kicks off on September 30 and concludes on October 3. We already have some confirmation of what Square Enix is bringing to the show so expect other companies to begin finalizing their line-ups over the next few weeks.

What do you make of this mysterious RPG? Share your theories down in the comments!