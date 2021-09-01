Tokyo Game Show 2021 Schedule And Line-Up

The 2021 Tokyo Game Show kicks off on Thursday, September 30. Like many in-person conventions have done over the last year and a half, the event will be an entirely digital affair and will feature 44 programs livestreamed over the course of four days.

Presentations from Xbox, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Capcom, Konami, miHoYo, and more will livestreamed nearly every hour. You can visit the event’s website for full descriptions of each event, but here’s the rundown of what will be shown and when. Companies that haven’t yet revealed the nature of their presentation are labeled as “undecided”. Keep in mind that the times listed are Japan local, kicking off in the morning and running into the evening.

September 30

10:00: TGS Online Opening

11:00: Keynote: We’ll always have games.

12:00: GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special

1:00: SNK - King of Fighters XV Special Program (English）

4:00: SK Telecom Game Show

5:00: Team Madness Games - It's Mealtime! Presentation

6:00: Microsoft - Xbox Live Stream​

7:00: Konami - New information to reveal for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel along with updates across key titles

8:00: Spike Chunsoft Special

9:00: D3Publisher Live broadcast

10:00: Capcom Online Presentation

11:00: IzanagiGames - Yurukill Special!

October 1

10:00 TGS Official Program - Undecided

11:00 Sense of Wonder Night 2021

4:00 NTTe-Sports - Undecided

5:00 Happinet Game Showcase (1st stage)

6:00 505 Games Upcoming Titles Showcase

7:00 Square Enix Presents

8:00 Bandai Namco - Undecided

9:00 Level-5 - Undecided

10:00 Sega/Atlus - Undecided

October 2

9:00: TGS Official Program - Undecided

10:00: Happinet Game Showcase (2nd stage)

12:00: Tencent Games

12:30: Japan Game Awards 2021

2:00: Lilith Games Warpath, New Game Release Conference

4:00: GungHo Online Entertainment - Undecided

6:00: Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division

8:00: Koei Tecmo Special Program

10:00: Konami - Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage/First Gameplay Reveal

11:00: DMM Games - Undecided

October 3

10:00: TGS Official Program - Undecided

11:00: S-Game - New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts

12:00: Japan Electronics College

1:00: Arc System Works

1:00: Japan Game Awards 2021

3:00: 110 Industries - Feature presentation of new AAA products currently in development

4:00: NC Soft Special Program

5:00: GungHo Online Entertainment - Undecided

6:00: Ubisoft - UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program

7:00: AKRacing Presents

8:00: Wright Flyer Studios

9:00: miHoYo - Genshin Impact TGS 2021 Program

10:00: fingger

11:00: Gran Saga - Undecided

12:00: TGS2021 Online Ending

Additionally, the Tokyo Music Fes concert will take place October 2 and 3 and will feature orchestral performances of songs from games such as Sonic, Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy, Tales, and more. You can learn how to watch by visiting the official site.

Which presentation are you looking forward to watching most? What announcements do you expect or hope will come out of the event? Let us know in the comments!