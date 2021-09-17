News

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 17, 2021 at 12:59 PM

Battlefield 2042’s launch was delayed to November 19 which brought into question the launch timing of the game’s promised open beta and early access period. Freeman, the game’s lead community manager, took to Twitter to address these concerns, confirming that the early access period will now kick off a week prior to launch on November 12.

Early Access allows those who pre-ordered the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game a chance to dive into Battlefield 2042 a week early. Unfortunately, the dates for the public open beta remain undetermined but rumors have pointed to the launch taking place in either late September or early October

Battlefield 2042 takes the series to the near future and is set on a version of Earth ravaged by war and the effects of climate change. Catastrophic storms such as tornados dynamically rip through gigantic firefights featuring a staggering 128 players. The game is a multiplayer-only experience and features revamped versions of the Conquest and Breakthrough modes, as well as a new mode called Hazard Zone. 2042 also includes Battlefield Portal, an advanced logic editor that allows players to create their own battlefield matches using maps, vehicles, weapons, and other assets from across multiple entries in the series. 

Battlefield 2042 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Will you be diving into the Battlefield 2042 early access beta and are you excited for the eventual open beta?  Let us know in the comments!

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Battlefield 2042cover

Battlefield 2042

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

