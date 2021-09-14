News

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 13 Games, Including Sable And Subnautica: Below Zero

by Andrew Reiner on Sep 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM

If you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, you can look forward to 13 new games arriving on the service between now and the beginning of October. Eight of these games hit Game Pass on the day of their release, including the highly anticipated indie game Sable. Subnautica's excellent continuation, Below Zero, will also be available to download.

Starting tomorrow, Flynn: Son of Crimson is the first game to arrive, and is one of the titles that is making its debut. The other game hitting on day one (in addition to Sable) are I Am Fish, SkateBIRD, Aragami 2, Lemnis Gate, Unsighted, and Astria Ascending. This is an impressive and well rounded lineup of games that people can freely try throughout the month.

The full lineup of games arriving on Game Pass are:

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 15
I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16
SkateBIRD (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16
Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16
Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 17
Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23
Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23
Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23
Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) – September 23
Lemnis Gate (Console, PC) – September 28
Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30
Unsighted (Console, PC) – September 30
Phoenix Point (Console) – October 1

Not all of the titles that are added to Game Pass stay there forever. Here are the games that will be leaving the service on September 30.

Drake Hollow (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Ikenfell (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Night in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Kathy Rain (PC)
Warhammer: Vermintide II (Cloud, Console)

Are you currently using Game Pass? How often do you use it to check out new games or play through them completely? Let us know in the comments section below!

Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

