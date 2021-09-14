News

Alan Wake Remastered Ditching The In-Game Product Placement

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 14, 2021 at 04:52 PM

Alan Wake Remastered is polishing up all of the elements that made the supernatural thriller a cult favorite. Still, one thing that won’t return is its real-world product placement. The game was semi-infamous for displaying billboard ads for companies like Verizon while players used Energizer batteries to replenish Alan’s flashlight, among other forms of branding. That won’t be the case anymore. 

Screen Rant reached out to Remedy, who confirmed that fictional brands are replacing the real-world versions. The reason is due to expiring licenses. The original game launched in 2010, so it’s been a while. Remedy also confirmed that the songs and TV shows remain intact, however. 

Regardless of whether the trucks say Ford or Furd, Alan Wake Remastered launches on October 5. The package includes a modernized version of the original game alongside its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. The title's eerie presentation and light-focused gameplay shine even brighter at 4K resolution, while Alan's character model is also updated. For superfans, the game even includes commentary from creative director Sam Lake. You can watch the first footage of the game in action here

You can play Alan Wake Remastered on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as an Epic Store exclusive (due to Epic publishing the remaster). 

Will you miss gawking at Verizon billboards and admiring Alan and Alice’s Lincoln MKT? Let us know in the comments! 

[Source: Screen Rant]

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Alan Wake Remasteredcover

Alan Wake Remastered

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Review
Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

opinion
Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

News
Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

gamer culture
Insomniac&#039;s Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

Insomniac's Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller