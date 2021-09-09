News

Get A First Look At Footage Of Alan Wake Remastered

by John Carson on Sep 09, 2021 at 03:45 PM

After being announced a few short days ago, Sony showed off the first footage of Alan Wake Remastered at the State of Play showcase this afternoon. Epic Games is now publishing the title as it makes its reappearance across a variety of platforms. Check out the first footage of the remaster below.

In this new footage, we get a look at Bright Falls and the deciduous areas surrounding it. Alan sets out on a one man mission with a gun and flashlight in hand to save his wife Alice. This remaster is giving the 11-year-old game a big facelift. Resolution is obviously getting a boost, as well as textures. But most important for the Alan Wake experience, the lighting looks to be largely improved.

Originally released in 2010 on Xbox 360, Remedy’s Alan Wake follows a thriller novelist through his supernatural journeys in the fictional Washington town of Bright Falls. Heavily inspired by twisty tales like Twin Peaks, Alan Wake takes players on a psychological thrill ride with plenty of action and puzzle elements.

Remedy’s Alan Wake Remastered releases on October 5 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Are you ready to venture into Bright Falls again? What would you like to see changed or altered in this remaster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Alan Wake Remasteredcover

Alan Wake Remastered

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

