Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

by Jason Guisao on Sep 13, 2021 at 07:10 AM

Earlier this year, creative director Yoko Taro vaguely revealed a new project during Replicant’s first official livestream. “[This is] a somewhat unusual game,” Taro stated emphatically. “I’ve created something mysterious that I have no idea to explain.” Producer Yosuke Saito added that the game will feel “nostalgic and new” and that the development team believes “it’ll definitely sell well.” Furthermore, in a surprise announcement, Yoko Taro’s next game was finally uncovered. It’s a tabletop RPG, a first for the eccentric game designer. 

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is the brainchild of Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe, and Kimihiko Fujisaka. According to the Square Enix Twitter post, “The Isle Dragon Roars is a unique table-top RPG video game built of cards.” The brief trailer accompanying the reveal merely showcases a bevy of blank cards one can only assume that decks will play a big part in the gameplay loop. Another interesting detail is that despite being a TTRPG a normally physical genre as opposed to digital The Isle Dragon Roars is being marketed as a video game. This probably explains Okabe’s mention, meaning that stellar music will still hold significant weight in the upcoming game.  

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars comes hot off the success of Taro’s Nier Replicant and Reincarnation. I enjoyed both titles but was particularly impressed with the latter. In my impressions, I concluded, “Heartfelt plotlines with striking visuals, Keiichi Okabe’s mesmerizing score, unintrusive microtransactions, and simple, but rewarding, combat controls establish Reincarnation as one of the best console-like games on mobile devices.” If you’re looking to dive into the Nier franchise, its two latest games are definitely worth checking out.

Are you interested in Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars? What do you think the mechanics and rules will be like? Let us know in the comments!

Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

