News

Diablo II: Resurrected Unleashes Its Cinematic Trailer

by Daniel Tack on Sep 13, 2021 at 05:50 PM

Diablo II: Resurrected arrives later this month on September 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. Today, Blizzard has unveiled the cinematic trailer for the game. Anyone around when the original Diablo II was released knows how revolutionary and impactful the original cinematics in the game were, adding a ton of powerful visuals and flavor to the trek through catacombs, deserts, and jungles.

Vicarious Visions has shown off a huge amount of Diablo II: Resurrected through various alphas, betas, and other testing phases to this point. We had a long look at one of the earliest builds and were fairly impressed. What do you think about Diablo II coming back this month? Will it hold up? Does it still stand up today with all the other ARPG offerings out there? What class are you looking forward to playing?

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Diablo II: Resurrectedcover

Diablo II: Resurrected

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

News
Your Xbox One Controllers Are Getting A Next-Gen Upgrade

Your Xbox One Controllers Are Getting A Next-Gen Upgrade

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

Feature
Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

opinion
Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

News
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

gamer culture
First Official The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Revealed

First Official The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Revealed

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies