Carnage Drops Into Fortnite’s New Season

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 8 is the total package, like the large-scale events that came before it. New map-based content will make the battle royale loop more interesting to casual and competitive players alike. However, the battle pass unlockables are the true prize this season. There are a ton of original skins to claim as well as another Marvel crossover. Fortnite is no stranger to comic book-based cosmetics as popular heroes like Wolverine and Thor have shown up on the island recently. This time around, a famous villain from the Spiderman Universe is dropping from the party bus: Carnage.

Chapter 2: Season 8, also called “Cubed,” is all about the titular extraterrestrial object that crash-landed on the island. The Cube has been spreading corruption throughout the landscape, culminating in dark portals that transport players to an alternate realm known as “Sideways” – think The Upside Down from Stranger Things, but with hordes of zombie-like monsters. In the Sideways, you’ll mow down waves with your squad to secure special crafting materials and weapons. Gravity is low, and you can’t build any structures, so you’ll need to control your movements and aim to survive. Moreover, the monster parts that remain once the smoke has cleared can be used to upgrade your equipment. Players that remain on the island are tasked with building turret stations to fight the Cube’s tyranny.

Battle pass skins range from a sleek assassin to anthropomorphic characters like J.B. Chimpanski (an ape in a spacesuit) and Fabio Sparklemane, a pink, bipedal horse. Carnage, of course, might be the most exciting addition, sporting a hideous design that does the supervillain justice. There’s also a hidden skin that Fortnite news account, iFireMonkey, posted.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 8 launches today. Are you excited to run around the island as Carnage? Who or what could that unrevealed skin be? Sound off with your ideas in the comments section!