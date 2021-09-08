News

Watch Fallout 76's Worlds Update Launch Trailer

by Jill Grodt on Sep 08, 2021 at 07:04 PM

Bethesda Game Studios' online entry in the Fallout series, Fallout 76, got a fresh update today that introduces a whole new kind of worldbuilding. Players still haunting post-apocalyptic Appalachia can explore Fallout Worlds now, which gives you access to Public Worlds and entirely new options to customize the game around your character. Alongside this update, the team released a meaty launch trailer detailing all the ways you can change Fallout 76's world.

A little over two minutes long, the video is stuffed with useful info, chaotic action, and snazzy tunes. The Fallout Worlds update seems to be taking the trailer's "Your world, your rules" pretty seriously. As shown in the footage, players can now set their camp's budget as high or low as they want, turn on infinite ammo for weapons – and this includes no reloads as well – and send enemies flying sky-high by cranking the ragdoll physics up to "nuclear upward force." To emphasize this last point, the trailer creates a veritable ballet of soaring carcasses for your viewing pleasure. 

The video also shows off a glimpse of the new Public Worlds launching in the game, a feature that will let players check out special, Bethesda-created versions of Appalachia. Quantum World is the first to get a spot in the trailer's limelight. In this alternate reality, players will get to experience what Superman feels when he leaps over a building in a single bound. The jump limit is set to its absolute max in Quantum World, and fall damage is turned off, so there won't be any unfortunate side effects to your newfound powers. Additionally, the wildlife will take on a more rad form. There's no weather but Quantum Storm weather here, so expect nuked plants and creatures. Dwellers Must Die and Butcher's Delight also get shown off in the trailer, but it's Happy Builder, the world that gives you more places to build your camp and marks everything on the map as discovered, that is first up in the rotation

Are you excited to check out Fallout 76's new update? Planning to create your own perfect, post-apocalyptic world? Tell us about it in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Jill Grodt
Jill Grodt
Associate Editor
Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
Twitter

Products In This Article

Fallout 76cover

Fallout 76

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Preview
The Most Important Addition To Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

The Most Important Addition To Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

News
Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA&#039;s Frostbite

Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite