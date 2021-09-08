Injustice: Gods Among Us Movie Drops First Trailer

Are you ready for another Injustice experience? Inspired by the games, the upcoming animated superhero movie will see Justice League members once more going toe-to-toe. In a world gone mad alongside Superman after being tricked into killing his lady love, Injustice challenges comic and gaming fans to take a hard look at what happens when our heroes go to war with one another.

In a new look, courtesy of IGN, the trailer at the top of the article gives us a closer feel at what the upcoming film will have to offer. Inspired by the hit game from NetherRealm Studios and the best-selling DC graphic novel, the Injustice trailer shows off exactly what happens when it's Superman himself that becomes what he despises the most. The real question is, however, is if the world itself can withstand the damage when icons become fallen idols.

Justin Hartley leads an all-star cast, voicing Superman alongside Anson Mount as Batman, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Shazam, and Flash, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Faran Tahir as Ra's al Ghul, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and finally: Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

At the helm of this project is Justice League Dark's Matt Peters as the animated film's director with a script written by Batman: Hush's Ernie Altbacker. Jim Krieg is set to produce the movie with Sam Register as the executive producer.

The upcoming Injustice movie experience from Warner Bros. Animation will debut on October 19, 2021.

Are you excited to see the narrative of Injustice: Gods Among Us once more in a different format? What are you the most hopeful for regarding this animated take? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!