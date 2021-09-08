News
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/bEZ5hNd7hsw

Injustice: Gods Among Us Movie Drops First Trailer

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 08, 2021 at 02:26 PM

Are you ready for another Injustice experience? Inspired by the games, the upcoming animated superhero movie will see Justice League members once more going toe-to-toe. In a world gone mad alongside Superman after being tricked into killing his lady love, Injustice challenges comic and gaming fans to take a hard look at what happens when our heroes go to war with one another. 

In a new look, courtesy of IGN, the trailer at the top of the article gives us a closer feel at what the upcoming film will have to offer. Inspired by the hit game from NetherRealm Studios and the best-selling DC graphic novel, the Injustice trailer shows off exactly what happens when it's Superman himself that becomes what he despises the most. The real question is, however, is if the world itself can withstand the damage when icons become fallen idols. 

Justin Hartley leads an all-star cast, voicing Superman alongside Anson Mount as Batman, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Shazam, and Flash, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Faran Tahir as Ra's al Ghul, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and finally: Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier. 

At the helm of this project is Justice League Dark's Matt Peters as the animated film's director with a script written by Batman: Hush's Ernie Altbacker. Jim Krieg is set to produce the movie with Sam Register as the executive producer. 

The upcoming Injustice movie experience from Warner Bros. Animation will debut on October 19, 2021.  

Are you excited to see the narrative of Injustice: Gods Among Us once more in a different format? What are you the most hopeful for regarding this animated take? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Injustice: Gods Among Uscover

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Platform:
Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Preview
The Most Important Addition To Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

The Most Important Addition To Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

News
Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA&#039;s Frostbite

Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite